By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A new school resource officer will fill a vacancy created when Officer Frank Wierzbanowski, who served both Weston Elementary School and D.C. Everest Sr. High, retired after being placed on administrative leave.

Officer Josh English will be assigned to the D.C. Everest Senior High School starting this month. He is new to policing, but served with the U.S. Air Force for more than 20 years before joining the Everest Metro Police Department in June 2021. Prior to his military retirement, his assignment was in the security Forces career field with a rank of Master Sergeant.

In November, Everest Metro placed Wierzbanowski on leave, prompting swift and sharp outcry from students and parents who launched a petition to bring him back. More than 1,800 people signed the petition, which detailed comments from dozens of current and former students about his impact on their lives. Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schulz did not respond to multiple attempts for comment on the decision. “Officer Frank” subsequently retired from his position in December and officials have released details about what led to his departure.

Officer English is married with four children, two of whom are enrolled within the D.C. Everest School District. He enjoys coaching and refereeing sporting events.