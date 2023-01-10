A free and engaging college-prep program at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is increasing its reach to additional central Wisconsin high school students who might be the first in their family interested in attending college.

The Upward Bound Program has expanded to high schools in Waupaca, Nekoosa, Almond-Bancroft and Rosholt, in addition to those in Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Tomahawk and Minocqua. Upward Bound seeks applicants in grades 8-11 to begin this college readiness program in 2023. Interested students can apply to take part in a one- or five-week summer program, living at UW-Stevens Point while attending workshops and recreational activities.

Part of the federal TRIO grant programs funded by the U.S. Department of Education, Upward Bound has been hosted at UW-Stevens Point for more than 50 years, serving an estimate of 4,400 high school students.

“Upward Bound has made a great impact for first-generation, low-income high school students in providing access to college and helping them realize that college is possible,” said Samantha Samreth, director of Diversity and College Access at UW-Stevens Point.

To apply or learn more about Upward Bound, visit www.uwsp.edu/upbound.