MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection invites people with a passion for promoting agriculture to apply for the 76th Alice in Dairyland.

Alice in Dairyland travels extensively throughout the state promoting Wisconsin’s agriculture industry and its impact on the state economy. In this highly visible and fast-paced position, Alice in Dairyland serves as a full-time spokesperson, cultivates relationships with television, radio and print media outlets throughout the state, writes and delivers speeches at events and uses social media to tell the stories of Wisconsin agriculture.

“My time as Alice in Dairyland has grown my appreciation and passion for Wisconsin agriculture,” said 75th Alice in Dairyland Taylor Schaefer. “As Alice in Dairyland, I have had the opportunity of a lifetime to expand my knowledge about Wisconsin’s diverse, vibrant agriculture communities and share that with the citizens of Wisconsin. I have created countless connections and built on skills that will help me in my career and beyond.”

Alice in Dairyland applicants should have an interest in Wisconsin agriculture, at least three years of experience, education or training in communications, marketing, education or public relations, and public speaking experience. Applicants must also be female, Wisconsin residents, and at least 21 years old.

This one-year, full-time contractual position starts July 5. The chosen candidate will travel extensively and be in-person weekly at DATCP’s Madison office. The annual salary for Alice in Dairyland is $45,000 and includes holiday, vacation and sick leave, and use of a vehicle while on official business. Reimbursement is provided for an individual health insurance premium up to $450 a month and professional travel expenses.

To apply, provide a cover letter, completed application form, resume, 150-word personal bio, and contact information for three professional references to DATCPAlice@wisconsin.gov or PO Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911 by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 3. Application materials are available on the Alice in Dairyland website.

Qualified applicants will have a preliminary interview on Feb. 18 at DATCP’s Madison office or via Zoom. Top candidates are required to attend a two-day in-person program briefing and press announcement March 10-11, and the three-day final interview process May 11-13 in Walworth County.

Questions about the position or application process can be directed to DATCPAlice@wisconsin.gov. For more information about the Alice in Dairyland program, visit https://www.aliceindairyland.com/.