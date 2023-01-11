Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is crisp, refreshing and delicious. The Key Lime Martini hearkens to the pie from which it takes its name, but you won’t want to wait until after dinner to try one. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Key Lime Martini

1.5 oz. Malibu

1 oz. Vanilla vodka.

1/2 oz. Pineapple juice

1 oz. Heavy cream

2 Limes

Honey

Crushed graham crackers. Squeeze 2 limes. Garnish Martini glass with honey and Graham crackers. Shake pour enjoy

To create this drink, line a martini glass with honey, dip in crushed graham crackers, then measure the liquids into a shaker. Squeeze a lime and add the juice to the mixture, then combine. Pour into the prepared glass, garnish with a lime slice- then serve and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.