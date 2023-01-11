Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Marcus Hall had 28 points and nine rebounds to lead the D.C. Everest boys basketball team to a 73-67 nonconference win over Chippewa Falls on Tuesday night at the Greenheck Fieldhouse.

Hall made 10 of 18 shots from the field, including three 3-pointers, as the Evergreens improved to 9-3 with the win.

Colin Ebersold chipped in 10 points on 6 of 8 free throw shooting, and Conner McFarlane had three 3-pointers and scored nine points for the Evergreens.

Christian Crumbaker had 23 points and Jackson Tomczak added 20 for Chippewa Falls (5-4).

D.C. Everest hosts Merrill on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Evergreens 73, Cardinals 67

Chippewa Falls 28 39 – 67

D.C. Everest 42 31 – 73

CHIPPEWA FALLS (67): Zeke Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Easton Bobb 1-1 0-0 3, Christian Crumbaker 9-17 1-2 23, Jackson Tomczak 8-16 2-2 20, Jackson Gugel 0-3 0-0 0, Mason Gubgnit 0-2 0-0 0, Trent Lindner 0-1 0-0 0, Carson Wedemeyer 1-2 0-0 3, Mason Monarski 8-21 1-1 18. FG: 27-63. FT: 4-5. 3-pointers: 9-27 (Crumbaker 4-7, Tomczak 2-5, Bobb 1-1, Wedemeyer 1-2, Monarski 1-12). Rebounds: 28 (Crumbaker 8). Record: 5-4.

D.C. EVEREST (73): Conner McFarlane 3-7 0-0 9, Colin Ebersold 2-5 6-8 10, Cade Felch 2-3 0-0 6, Macus Hall 10-18 5-7 28, Cohen Priebe 2-11 2-2 6, Owen Soehl 1-3 2-2 4, Casey Stuedemann 3-7 0-0 6, Jayden Zoesch 1-1 0-0 2, Arlin Sangster 1-1 0-0 2. FG: 25-56. FT: 15-19. 3-pointers: 8-23 (McFarlane 3-6, Hall 3-6, Felch 2-3, Soehl 0-1, Priebe 0-7). Rebounds: 34 (Stuedemann 12). Record: 9-3.