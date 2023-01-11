Joshua Chapple

WAUSAU – Linetec has hired Joshua Chapple as its Northwest regional sales manager assisting customers with their selection and specification of paint coatings, anodize and specialty finishes for architectural aluminum products.

Headquartered in Wisconsin, Chapple will focus on customers in Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, Utah and Kansas.

As the former national sales manager at Wisconsin-based Graphic House, Chapple brings more than 10 years of sales and marketing experience in developing strong customer relationships and strategic business partnerships. He previously was employed as a sales manager with custom home builder, Ameron Homes in Florida.

A combat veteran, Chapple served for 10 years in the U.S. Army as a military police officer. While stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, he earned a degree in criminal justice and police science from Central Texas College.