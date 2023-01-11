Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Isaac Seidel drilled 12 3-pointers and scored a game-high 36 points to push Wausau Newman Catholic to an 81-65 victory over Stratford in a Marawood Conference South Division boys basketball battle Tuesday night at Newman Catholic High School.

Seidel finished 12-for-15 from 3-point range in the win. Mason Prey added 16 points and Jackson Pfender chipped in 10 for the Cardinals.

Newman Catholic is now 10-2 overall and 7-1 in the Marawood South, keeping pace with Auburndale and Marathon on top of the conference standings. Stratford falls to 6-6 and 4-4 in conference play.

Newman Catholic blew the game open early, taking a commanding 55-32 lead into halftime, and were able to maintain its double-digit advantage the rest of the way.

Ashton Wrensch scored 18 points on 7-for-8 shooting, and Drew Bruesewitz added 11 points for Stratford.

Newman Catholic hosts Edgar and Stratford will travel to Wisconsin Rapids Assumption for Marawood South games on Friday.

Cardinals 81, Tigers 65

Stratford 32 33 – 65

Newman Catholic 55 26 – 81

STRATFORD (65): Braeden Schueller 3-10 0-0 8, John Seitz 1-4 1-2 3, Reid Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Ashton Wrensch 7-8 1-3 18, Drew Bruesewitz 3-5 4-4 11, Ben Zuelke 0-0 0-1 0, Payton Glenn 0-1 1-2 1, Henry Zaleski 2-4 0-0 5, Izaiah Hadlock 4-4 0-0 9, Brady Schmidt 3-8 0-0 8. FG: 23-46. FT: 7-12. 3-pointers: 10-25 (Wrensch 3-4, Schueller 2-6, Schmidt 2-6, Hadlock 1-1, Zaleski 1-2, Bruesewitz 1-2, Seitz 0-2, Miller 0-2). Rebounds: 24 (Schueller 6). Fouls: 5. Fouled out: none. Record: 6-6, 4-4 Marawood Conference South Division.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (81): Isaac Seidel 36, Mason Prey 16, Jackson Pfender 10, Conner Krach 6, Aiden Spychalla 5, Eli Gustafson 4, Liam McCarty 2, Quincy Pfender 2. Record: 10-2, 7-1 Marawood Conference South Division.