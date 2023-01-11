Damakant Jayshi

The Wausau City Council on Tuesday rejected a rezoning proposal facilitating a commercial townhouse development project that was strongly opposed by neighborhood residents and some alders.

The ordinance to rezone 1427 Lake Street and 1601 & 1607 Chellis Street from single family residential to townhome residential failed 6-5 after the 11-member Common Council vigorously debated the measure, which previously was endorsed by the Plan Commission.

Alders Lou Larson, Dawn Herbst, Gary Gisselman, Carol Lukens, Chad Henke and Tom Kilian voted against the rezoning change. Alders Lisa Rasmussen, Sarah Watson, Becky McElhaney, Michael Martens and Doug Diny supported the proposal.

Marathon Technical Services, LLC, was spearheading the development on behalf of Wausau Real Estate and Gizo Ujarmeli. They petitioned for rezoning of the four lots, which border 17th Avenue. The developers planned to build up to eight townhomes on the combined lots with access via Lake Street.

The vote came amid accusations of intimidation and untoward behavior involving residents who are opposed to the rezoning and Ujarmeli.

In December during a public hearing, residents said the project did not fit with their neighborhood, would block their view of Rib Mountain and could negatively impact their property values. The parcels tagged for redevelopment lie in a depressed area of the city, but one that features excellent views of Rib Mountain and the lake. One resident in the neighborhood said the city shouldn’t just think of the revenue created if a developer was allowed to profit by capitalizing on those benefits, but instead consider the interests of current residents, some of whom have owned and occupied their homes for decades.

One resident, Yvonne Nutter, has alleged she was threatened by Ujarmeli at the Dec. 20 public hearing. She called his behavior unprofessional and asked the city not to condone it.

Ujarmeli rejected those accusations, saying that Nutter called him an “idiot” and said he had asked her to stop or he would call the police. The realtor said he did not understand the “vendetta” against him. He told the Council he is not a big-pocket developer, but someone who has been living in Wausau for 23 years and created many things for the city. He claimed not to know the residents involved.

The harshest criticism of the proposed development, the Plan Commission endorsement and the City Council itself came from Dist. 10 Alder Larson, who represents the neighborhood of Lake St and Chellis Streets.

“When is the city going to stop forcing its will on the people?” he asked. “The neighborhood doesn’t want it. It doesn’t fit in the neighborhood. This is a low-to-middle-income neighborhood.”

He pointed out that the Planning Commission’s vote on Dec. 20 on the proposal was not unanimous, despite Alder Rasmussen’s earlier assertion that the decision was approved by all.

“I was astounded at the Planning Committee because they knew exactly what was going on in this property,” Larson said, adding that the Plan Commission basically “slapped the residents in the face and said ‘we are going to shove this down your throat whether you like it or not’.”

At the Plan Commission meeting on Dec. 20, Ujarmeli seemed offended by the neighbors ‘opposition and said the project would add value to the neighborhood, an assertion he repeated on Tuesday.

He said residents are not opposed to single-family residential projects.

The Plan Commission has seven members, with mayor Katie Rosenberg as its chair. Other members include Herbst, who chairs the parks and Recreation Committee; Public Works Director Eric Lindman; Watson as the alder representative; and three citizen members – Bruce Bohlken, Andrew Brueggeman and George Bornemann. Herbst had opposed the rezoning proposal during the Dec. 20 public hearing on the matter.

On Tuesday, Larson also disagreed with the promoter, city staff and an alder who said the development would not cause traffic problem in the neighborhood and asked his colleagues to take a drive down to the neighborhood and see for themselves.

Alder Herbst, who reminder her colleagues of her ‘no’ vote at the Plan Commission last month, said the townhouse development project did not belong in a single-family residential neighborhood. She added the developer could find another place for his project.

“I do side with the residents who live in that area. My heart goes out to them,” she said.

Alder Gary Gisselman also said the development “doesn’t fit in this neighborhood and this neighborhood has a unique feel and this development really throws that off kilter.”

Earlier Tuesday, Nick Bancuk, project engineer from Marathon Technical Services, responded to questions and concerns raised at the Plan Commission meeting last month. He said the units would be owner-occupied and that sewer and water lines were available just 25 to 50 feet to the east of the property. As for the view being blocked by the townhouse, Bancuk admitted it could potentially be the case for people to the north side and they could build, by rights, two single family houses of two stories high on their property “and do the same thing.”

Alder Tom Kilian, whose Dist. 3 is adjacent to the properties in question, said he knows the developer, who cares deeply about Wausau and has done some positive things for the city but added he would, in this instance, side with the residents who are concerned by the proposal.

Dist. 4 Alder Doug Diny supported the townhouse project, saying that one of the ideas that came out of the Affordable Housing Taskforce was to look at different ways to put housing in a limited piece of real estate. He said the city does not have a lot of land, but increasing density or creating higher capacity units could be cost-effective. The residential project on the private plot was appropriate and they needed housing stock in the city, Diny said. Like Kilian, he too said he had not experienced anything about the developer that would give him pause.

Alder Rasmussen, who also supported the proposal, began by pointing out that the request wasn’t for project funding, but for zoning. She also defended the Plan Commission’s decision by saying that the commission had to determine whether the zoning proposal was appropriate for the site and that is what the City Council also needed to determine.

“That really has to be our primary focus of concern,” Rasmussen said. “Is it or is it not an appropriate use for the parcel in question?”

In a Dec. 15 memo to the Plan Commission, Assistant City Planner Andrew Lynch said the staff recommendation was that the “rezoning of the parcels to TRD-12 is in harmony with the future land use of Urban Residential and current surrounding residential use. Given the proximity of 17th Ave to the parcels, it is less desirable for single family homes.” During the Plan Commission public meeting, Lynch said 17th Avenue is a high traffic area and the higher density in the neighborhood was justified.

Rasmussen insisted that the townhouse project would not create traffic and safety difficulties since similar townhomes projects on Second and Third Streets, just blocks away from the site, did not create any traffic issues.

“The project is not city-funded and because it’s not city-funded it is up to the private sector to decide if that project succeeds or fails,” Rasmussen said. “It’s not our job to decide that.”

The alder also said they were not there to decide on the developer’s behavior or base their decision on spat between him and residents during public comments.

The fate of the project is now unclear.