Larry J. Boneck

Larry James Boneck passed away on Monday, January 9th, 2023 after 77 wonderful years of life. He was born in Wausau, WI on September 25th, 1945 to Walter “Bud” and Emily (Kundo) Boneck. As a child, Larry’s family relocated to Florida where he attended high school in Pompano Beach. He proudly enlisted in the Navy after high school where he served 4 tours in the Vietnam War. Upon return from his deployment, Larry met and was united in marriage to Kathy Schultz on July 20th, 1968.

His patience was groomed during his many years of employment working with his father, “Bud”. That partnership started with building homes in Milwaukee, Florida and Hawaii during the 1970’s and continued with M. Lukas Company where Larry worked as a superintendent until his retirement. Their final collaboration came when they took on the project of building a home for Sally Voss, the mother of his fiancé, Judy Meyer. Possibly missing the direction of his father, his final building endeavor was the family cabin on the Cisco Chain in Watersmeet, where Colonel Evan Voss took over the supervision. We can be certain that their conversations about the Army vs. Navy have resumed.

When asked by family and friends, Larry was always “60/40”, but those who knew him the best would say that he was “110%” when it came to the size of his heart. There wasn’t a dinner bill that he wouldn’t fight for or a favorite shirt that he wouldn’t give you off his back. If there was need, he was the one to call because there wasn’t anything in his power that he wouldn’t do to make someone else’s life easier. Larry was also highly-skilled in debate. The “Governor of New England” would definitely be able to tell you the difference between Grand Chute and Little Chute. Always up for a conversation, Larry never missed the opportunity to thank a fellow veteran and discuss their service.

Larry is survived by his mother, Emily, fiancé Judy Meyer, sister Linda(Kip) Werner his three sons, Todd (Vickie), Duane (Donna) and Shannon (Dawn), Judy’s son, Brent (Kara) Meyer and grandchildren Josie, Jamie, Emily, Ethan and Will along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his father “Bud”, his sister, Adria Schultz, and brother, Dennis Boneck.

A memorial mass will be celebrated Saturday 11 a.m., January 14th, 2023 at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Rothschild. Reverend Al Slowiak will preside. Friends and family may call from 9:30am until the time of services at the church.

Atiat Moses

Atiat Moses, age 92, of Wausau passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Stone Crest Residence

Atiat was born on July 15, 1930 in Cairo, Egypt to the late Mosad and Fardos Gad. She married Malak Moses in Cairo, Egypt and together they had three children Rimon, Bahig and Jaklin.

In 1976, under the providential hand of the Lord, Atiat and Malak immigrated to the United States to flee religious persecution and provide a better life for their three children. She held a variety of jobs, including working as a linguistic instructor at the defense language institute in Monterey, California, teaching US soldiers Arabic. She was also an accomplished baker and cake decorator. Jesus and her family were the most important things in her life. She shared the gospel with everyone she met. She had an adventurous and indomitable spirit, not afraid to take risks.

Atiat is survived by her children Rimon (Lisa) Moses, Bahig Moses and Jaklin (Dave) Peake; grandchildren Jocelyn (Adam) Woytcke, Taylor Moses, Caleb (Nicole) Moses, Samuel Moses, Benjamin Moses and Lindsey Moses; and several siblings. She is preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Highland Community Church, 1005 N. 28th Ave, Wausau. The Rev Dave Mahler will officiate. The service will be livestreamed and available on Atiat’s obituary page at www.helke.com. Visitation will take place from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the church on Thursday. Burial will take place at Rose City Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mercy Ships https://www.mercyships.org or https://www.samaritanspurse.org/

The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Stone Crest for their compassion and care.

Dennis A. Meulemans

Dennis (Denny) Meulemans, age 75, went home to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior, on January 5th, 2023. Denny was born on August 8th, 1947, to the late Norbert and Cecelia (Verhagen) Meulemans, in Wrightstown. He married Christy Meulemans on December 23rd, 1975. Together they had many wonderful adventures all over the world. Their biggest adventure of course was raising their 6 rambunctious children on their hobby farm in Cato.

Denny grew up on a dairy farm in Wrightstown and always kept his love for farming and farmers. He graduated high school in De Pere at Abbot Pennings in 1965. He went on to the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he studied Agriculture. At graduation time he was two credits short due to skipping his “Marriage and the Family” class which became a running joke in the Meulemans family because he of course went on to be happily married for 47 years and a proud, very involved father of six. He later worked on his Agricultural Master’s Degree at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. In his career he taught Agriculture at East DePere High School, D.C. Everest High School, and Valders High School. He went on to work as a feed and seed salesman and as a crop inspector for the state of Wisconsin.

In the 70’s he spent time in the Peace Corp and always kept a special place in his heart for the people, country, and language of Kenya – even giving his daughter Meghan a Swahili middle name- Malaika or “Angel”. It was always his dream to return to Africa and in 2007, he was able to go back with some of the family to spend the summer in Uganda working with the nonprofit African Children’s Mission.

He was a kind, giving, and joyous person and made friends wherever he went. He loved God, his family, travel, fishing, photography, coaching his sons in baseball, and telling jokes (and laughing at his own jokes). He had an affinity for duct tape, even using it to make a makeshift Santa beard out of cotton balls to use on a visit to a local nursing home. His mischievous grin and fun personality will be remembered and cherished by all that knew him.

Denny will be forever in the hearts of his loving family: wife, Christy Meulemans; son, Abe (Becky) Meulemans and their children, Clay, Gavin, Maddox, and Lilly; daughter, Meghan (Ken) Skrepenski and their children, Grace and Amelia; daughter, Joy (Mick) Kleinhans and their children Max and Gus; son, Jon (Kayla) Meulemans and their son Harry and baby due May 2023; son, Zack (Linette) Meulemans and their children Isabelle, Liam, and Haiden; son, Joe (Annie) Meulemans and their daughter Margot; father-in-law, Dr. Willard Janssen, sister-in-law, Monica Meulemans; siblings: Ken (Lynn) Meulemans, Diane (Jerome) Schreiber, Joyce (Glenn) Hansen, and Jeff (Carol) Meulemans; in-laws: Angel Janssen (Reid Susmark), Beth Janssen (Paul Klein), Mark Janssen (Meg Doolan), Gil-Marie Janssen (Dan Carr), Jack Janssen (Jan), Greg (Rosie), Jo-Ellen Randolph (Bryan) and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Cecelia Meulemans; mother-in-law, Mary Jo Janssen; brother, Vern Meulemans; sister, Donna Uitenbroek, and brother-in-law, Paul Uitenbroek.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at The Cross Church, 740 Grand Avenue, Schofield, WI 54476. Service will begin at 1:00 pm with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to African Children’s Mission at www.africanchildrensmission.org or to Wisconsin Parkinson Association at www.wiparksinson.org.

Thank you to all those involved with Denny’s care at Care Partners Assisted Living, to the Interim caring hospice team, and Lakeland Care District.

Virginia E. Ahrens

Our mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Virginia E. (Assells) Ahrens, 104 of Wausau passed away on January 7, 2023. Her long remarkable life began in Wausau, she was the first born of four children, born on August 21, 1918 to William and Anna (Behrendt) Assells.

When mom’s father died, she had to quit school before she graduated to help her mother and siblings. She didn’t complain and was more than happy to help out. In 1937 she became Winter Frolic Queen which was held up on Rib Mountain. She had many great memories during her time as Winter Frolic Queen.

Mom married Edwin P. Ahrens Sr. in Dubuque, Iowa on March 29, 1941. They set out on an exciting life together that lasted 74 years.

In February 1942 dad joined the Army and in September of 1943 mom decided to join also. Dad went off to Germany and mom remained in the States. They both left the Army with an Honorable Discharge in October of 1945. She has been a member of the American Legion Auxiliary since 1971.

For many years, mom worked as a bookkeeper for The United Shop, Lad and Lassie, Town and Country and West Park Fashions, where she had made some wonderful friends. She loved to cross-country ski, but her true love was golf. Her and dad were in many leagues and tournaments where trophies were won. Golfing trips to South Carolina, Mississippi and Florida were taken in late winter with relatives and friends. Mom and dad also had a great time golfing in Jamaica. Dad finally has his golfing partner back.

Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Betty Ahrens; daughter, Kathy (Ed) Hagenbucher, Son, Edwin Jr. (friend Sue Austin); grandchildren, Sandra (Larry) Buchberger, Sara (Paul) Jaglinski, Shawn (Stacy) Hagenbucher, Tim Hagenbucher; great-grandchildren, Jordyn Jaglinski, Peyton and Lucas Hagenbucher.

Besides her beloved parents and husband, Edwin, she was preceded in death by a son Kenneth and siblings, James, Stuart and Patricia.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 16, 2023, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home.

We would like to thank Wellington Place at Rib Mountain for the many years of care given to Mom and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their kind and compassionate care.

A special thank you to Bernadette Stremikis NP for her kindness and friendship to mom.

I am home in Heaven, dear ones.

Roger J. Mohr

Roger J. Mohr, 65, of Wausau, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after a struggle with MS.

He was born on August 11, 1957 in Wausau to the late Leonard H. and Lorraine (Adamski) Mohr. Roger worked for Wiremade Products and also a variety of jobs during his illness. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to the casino. Roger proudly served in the Army National Guard for 16 years.

Survivors include his daughter, Brooke Mohr of Rio; four grandchildren, Stella, Sophia, Devon, and Dillon; sisters, LaVonne (Greg) Roe of Iola, Joanne Landwehr of Kronenwetter, Lisa (Randy) Radke of Mosinee, and Carrie Mohr (Dan) of Appleton; brothers, Richard (Ruth) Mohr of Hatley, Ronald (Diane) Mohr of Schofield, Leonard (Fran) Mohr Jr of Wausau, William (Jean) Mohr of Antigo, and John (Karen) Mohr of Mosinee; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Rita Mohr.

A prayer service will be at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau, with Deacon Ervin Burkhardt officiating. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

A special thank you to Roger’s good friend and caregiver, Linda Dolphin.

Mildred A. Kwarciany

Mildred A. Kwarciany, 89, of Wausau, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Benedictine Living Community, Wausau, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born on September 26, 1933 to the late Edward and Mildred (Ahlborn) Leitner in Minocqua. Mildred was united in marriage to Leon Kwarciany on March 2, 1957 and they made their home together in Wausau. Over the course of her career, Mildred worked in hospitals as a Registered Nurse. She retired from the Wausau Medical Center where she worked in family practice. She loved her family very much and enjoyed the time spent together. Mildred enjoyed watching football and was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys for over 30 years.

Survivors include her children, Barbara (Kelly) Graefe, Linda (Wayne) Seefluth, Gary Kwarciany, Mark (Sue) Kwarciany, Terry (Karen) Kwarciany, and Sandy (Pat) Wawrzaszek; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon; parents, Edward and Mildred Leitner; brother, Joseph Leitner; and sister, Margaret Brost.

The Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 6101 Zinser Street, Weston, with Rev. Greg Bohren presiding. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Private entombment will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park, town of Texas.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staffs of Benedictine Living Community, Mountain Terrace, and Aspirus Hospice for the care that Mildred received.

Richard T. Turk

Richard Thomas Turk, age 84, of Wausau, passed away on January 5, 2023, surrounded by family at Mount View Care Center.

Richard was born on January 3, 1939, to the late Chester and Charlotte Turk of Eau Claire.

He met his beloved wife “Dori” Eldora Lodgaard in 1985 while visiting family in Eau Claire, WI when he asked her to dance. They married on December 27, 1991. Richard and Dori shared one last dance on the day before he passed. Richard and Dori spent many moments laughing with each other and the kids. His big belly laugh was contagious to all who heard it. He had a never-ending sense of humor that carried him to his final moments. Their love will surpass the confines of life and continue until they meet again.

Richard’s love for archery and the outdoors was only outshined by his love for his family. But the patience acquired by waiting on the big buck or the next bite to strike prepared him remarkably for being a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Although he retired in 1995 after a passionate career as a biology teacher at Wausau West, he continued to share his knowledge with his kids and grandchildren whenever the situation saw fit, which was quite often, given the time he spent with family on the lakes or in the woods at the cottage in Brule, WI.

Richard was a member of the Rib Mt Bowman, a state archery champion, and he competed in the Badger State winter games in 2004 -2012, winning 3 gold medals and 1 bronze. He also was a former member of the Conservation Congress. While in college he served in the Army Reserves.

Richard is survived by his wife Eldora; four children, Michael (Lori) Turk of Sherman, CT, Rebecca (Rob) Pagel of Schofield, WI, Richard (Deborah) Lodgaard of Centreville, MD, Katina (Duane) Hodgson of Chetek, WI; his ten grandchildren: Kailee (Scott) Lundberg, Joshua Hodgson, Zachary Hodgson, Brianna (Evan) Perkins, Brandon Turk, Preston Turk, Benjamin (Maggie) Pagel, Eric Pagel, Luke Pagel, Bella Pearson-Hughes, and his 3 great-grandchildren, Riley, Reagan, and Rowan Lundberg; h. His sisters Mary Decker, and Sue (John) Flaten, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son Andrew Turk; and three brothers, John Turk, Fred Turk, and Steve Turk.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Eau Claire, WI in the summer of 2023

