After a contentious discussion on Tuesday, the Wausau City Council approved a request by two alders to hold a meeting on the way the city responds to homelessness.

Advocates are asking Wausau to create a new department of social development and action to ensure the needs posed by the unhoused members of the community are addressed at both the city and county level.

Gary Gisselman, who represents Wausau’s Dist. 5, and Tom Kilian, representing Dist. 3, made the request Tuesday to set a Committee of the Whole, which was approved by a 8-3 margin. Lisa Rasmussen, Sarah Watson and Dawn Herbst voted against the motion to hold such a discussion.

Gisselman on Tuesday told the Council he wants the group to be completely informed with “high hopes of helping the homeless.”

“I’m not sure what will happen but at least we’ll heave the opportunity to hear from providers and hear the state of homelessness in the community,” he said.

Rasmussen questioned the need for a Committee of the Whole meeting or a new city department, which she said is “likely redundant with the work the county social services already does.” She appeared to brush off recent negative publicity about the city’s processes, characterizing critics as being “woefully misinformed.”

“Don’t assume nothing’s happening because things are happening all the time,” she said.

During Tuesday’s Council meeting, Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven gave a presentation on the state of homelessness in the area and shared a Point in Time count that estimated more than 200 people in Marathon County do not have a place to live. The number of unhoused, he said, is likely in the realm of 300 people including people living in parking ramps, parks, cars, shelters and other non-permanent homes.

Bliven also addressed the death of a woman in December who was staying in a tent underneath a Wausau bridge. The woman’s death wasn’t directly attributed to the cold, meaning she did not freeze to death or die of exposure. But he said he is “confident” that homelessness led to deteriorating health conditions for the woman, whose death remains under investigation.

The woman’s death was one of the reasons Gisselman called for the meeting.

“Someone died under a Wausau bridge,” Gisselman told Wausau Pilot & Review on Monday. “I mean, really? I’m not sure if the council will agree to it, but I think we need to have an opportunity to engage in the conversation. We have to start somewhere.”

During last month’s ferocious snowstorm and bitter cold, Marathon County health officials were forced to scramble to coordinate shelter, working with area nonprofit agencies and advocates to ensure safety. Gisselman and Kilian say there must be a better way, moving forward.

Some council members appeared to balk at the idea of forming a new city department, though Wausau did have a city health officer in the past.

Council President Becky McElhaney, who voted to hold the COW meeting, cautioned her colleagues not to promise too much – as the way the city addresses the homeless issue also depends on Marathon County’s response. Wausau cannot guarantee that the county will attend that meeting, she said.

McElhaney also shamed the Council for what she called “finger-pointing” in recent weeks.

“I don’t mind COW, but I don’t like the way this Council speaks to each other,” she said, pointing to social media posts she said were written by council members. “As council president, shame. Everybody cares. I’m very tired of it.”

A date for the meeting has not yet been set.