MADISON – Tune in to Wisconsin Public Radio stations around the state as Wisconsin celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., live from the State Capitol rotunda at noon on Jan. 16. Produced and directed by WPR’s Jonathan Overby, the 42nd annual tribute and ceremony is the official state ceremony, and the oldest official MLK Day state celebration in the United States.

Jonathan Overby. Photo courtesy Wisconsin State Journal.

This year’s theme is Let Justice Rule. The program features words and music, guests, including Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra conducted by Andrew Sewell, Fountain of Life Praise Band, Brown Sisters Gospel Quartet, Prince Hall Masonic Honor Guard, Kalaanjali Dance Co., and keynote speaker Laurie A. Carter, president of Lawrence University.

“We come together to honor King’s birthday and his legacy of service,” Overby said in a news release. “We pay homage to the memories of those who paid the ultimate price in the pursuit of justice, freedom and equality during the Civil Rights Movement. This event is grounded in the very core of what it means to celebrate freedom not just for some, but for all.”

The event is free and open to the public, and no tickets are required. People throughout the state can listen live on all WPR stations and at wpr.org. PBS Wisconsin will also carry the event live at pbswisconsin.org and broadcast a one-hour highlight program at 9 p.m. Jan. 16.

Find details at wpr.org/mlk.