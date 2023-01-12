Wausau Pilot & Review

One person is dead and a second person was injured in a fire early Wednesday in rural Taylor County, sheriff’s officials said.

Crews were called just before 12:15 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a structure fire with injuries on Clark Drive, in the town of Maplehurst. The structure was homemade and built from a camper frame, police said.

The victim who died has been identified as 51-year-old Jennifer Johnson, of Stanley. Police say she initially escaped the blaze but suffered severe burns. She later died of her injuries, after being transported to a medical facility by ambulance.

Matthew Zarins, 50, was injured while escaping the blaze. Police say Zarins was the owner of the structure that burned.

Officials have not said what caused the blaze, which remains under investigation.

