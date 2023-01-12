Peyton’s Promise advocates, AbbyBank, other local businesses and volunteers raised roughly $20,500 for Peyton’s Promise during AbbyBank’s pledge drive in November and December 2022.

Each year AbbyBank pledges to match a total of $2,000 in community donations to Peyton’s Promise during November and December.

“Thank you for every can and dollar donated. It truly is amazing how our community comes together to help support each other and keep the pantry shelves stocked” said Heather Schulz, assistant vice president, and Weston branch manager for AbbyBank.