Spring Election 2023

Damakant Jayshi

The lineups of candidates for local area school boards in Marathon County for the spring election are complete, with a mix of incumbents and new candidates vying for available seats.

For three seats on the Wausau School Board of Education, five candidates are on the ballot. Two incumbents are running: Lance Trollop, current vice president of the school board, and Cory Sillars, who was appointed in September to complete the term of a board member who resigned. Three challengers – Dr. Gillian Battino, Jennifer Paoli and Frederick Tealey – are also seeking board seats.

Incumbent Lee Webster is not seeking reelection.

In the neighboring D.C. Area School District, there are two seats available. Two incumbents – Board Vice President Yee Leng Xiong and member Corina Norrbom – are seeking reelection. Two challengers, Daron Juneau and James Juedes, have also submitted their paperwork and are seeking seats, said executive assistant Ellen Suckow.

The election is on Tuesday, April 4. Primaries will not be required for either of these contests.

Mosinee School Board election to require primary

A primary will be required for the Mosinee School Board since there are seven candidates vying for two at-large seats. The primary will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Besides incumbent and Board Clerk Megan Stankowski, other candidates for the at-large seats are Gary Crawford, Joseph Knoedler, Scott Laurila, Willy Luedtke, Ryan Talbert and Calandra Zebro.

The top four candidates will advance to the general election in April.

For the area number two, which encompasses the Towns of Emmet, Green Valley and Bergen, candidate Donna Kaiser is running unopposed.

Incumbents Matthew Barnes, at-large representative, and Michael Kaiser, representative for area two, are not running.

The deadline for write-in candidacy, is Friday, March 31.