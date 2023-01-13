Commemorating his work for racial equality and social justice, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated by the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point this month at two public events.

The first will be held Jan. 16 at UW-Stevens Point at Wausau; the second on Jan. 24 at UW-Stevens Point main campus.

“Reverend King embraced social justice and overcoming fear to face inequalities of all, especially marginalized communities,” said UW-Stevens Point Chancellor Thomas Gibson in a news release. “Dr. King believed we could do and be better as a society. Collectively, we have a moral responsibility to continue this work.”

The UWSP at Wausau event will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m., Jan. 16, in the Auditorium, Room 133, in the main building, 518 S. Seventh Ave., Wausau. Tickets for the event are $5 for students, $15 for adults or $30 per family. Scholarships to waive the cost are available; contact La’Tanya at lprcdiversityconsultingserv@gmail.com. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/martin-luther-king-jr-wausau-2023-tickets-494305740777.

Honorable Rev. Everett Mitchell

It will feature a proclamation by Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg, followed by a keynote speech by the Honorable Rev. Everett Mitchell, a judge in Dane County Circuit Court and adjunct professor at UW-Madison Law School. Performances will include poetry readings, songs, dance and music by local artists. Refreshments will be offered after the program.

The event at UW-Stevens Point, Let’s Power Up! A Celebration of Unity and Peace! will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 in the Dreyfus University Center Laird Room, 1015 Reserve St., Stevens Point. The free event is available in person or via Zoom. Register to attend at https://uwspMLK2023.eventbrite.com.

It will include excerpts from King’s speeches and music performances by the UW-Stevens Point Concert Choir, a guest music professor and a student and faculty member in the Department of Theatre and Dance.

Ruben Anthony Jr.

The keynote speaker is Ruben Anthony Jr., president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison. A question-and-answer session will follow his speech, with a reception after the event.

Anthony started RowJAC Consulting, a management firm that specializes in civil rights in government contracting. He also held several roles for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, including deputy secretary and chief operations officer. He has won several awards for his work and is also an adjunct professor at UW-Milwaukee.