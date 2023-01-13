Damakant Jayshi

City officials will explore creating a new Department of Public Works Fleet Maintenance Facility at a west-side property that once housed Wausau Iron Works.

The five-member Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee voted unanimously to focus on the site after a presentation by Barrientos Design & Consulting, which prepared the evaluation for the privately-owned 6-acre brownfield site. The property lies on the corner of West Street and 10th Avenue.

The CISM Committee’s decision comes after over a year of controversies, heated debate and accusations that Public Works Director Eric Lindman hid information and defied directives after the council removed the 1300 Cleveland property from DPW site consideration in September 2021.

City officials say the project will cost roughly $17.36 million, which includes $1.95 million to buy the property and construction costs of more than $12 million. The total also includes roughly $2.46 million for additional heated parking. Final costs could could vary. The city also needs to meet with property owners to determine their willingness to sell.

The Barrientos study has focused on the site since September. Until then, eight other sites were under consideration. In his presentation of the study of the Iron Works property, Norman Barrientos, president of the firm, proposed four options to consider.

The option chosen by the group reuses an existing office building, salt shed, and cold storage building to the north on the site. According to the study, it would utilize the structural frame and footings of the west storage building and require new facades and roof. But this plan requires substantial demolition and site work.

Alder Lisa Rasmussen termed it a “workable compromise” despite the price tag. She said the city should press ahead even if their plan does not dovetail with Marathon County’s West Side Master Plan, since the county has been slow in that development. Under the master plan, the county is planning a recreational development for an adjacent property.

Alder Gary Gisselman asked the consultant about his rationale behind the timeline when he said the entire project could be completed by the end of 2025. Barrientos a survey on the site, along with design and bidding phases, would begin next year with construction to follow. That phase would require 14 months, meaning the new utility site would be ready by the end of 2025.

The plot will not house the entire DPW operation. Future growth at the location, according to the Barrientos study, is not possible at the chosen site. Because the Marathon County Highway Department has an adjacent site, the city could pursue purchasing the parcel from the county.

If Marathon County presses ahead with its master plan, it will have to rezone the site and undertake a costly remediation.

The Wausau Iron Works site has five buildings and three separate plots, of which two are zoned heavy industrial and the other is at medium industrial. The assessment study notes that given its previous use as an iron casting factory, the site likely contains heavy contamination.

Controversial chapter ends, for now

Lidman, who had initiated a feasibility study of multiple sites including the Cleveland Avenue property without informing the City Council, has vehemently denied any insubordination. The pursuit to have a new facility maintenance site – either in one location or spread to two – has been discussed for some years now.

Thursday’s discussion raised additional questions.

Alder Tom Kilian, who is not a member of the CISM Committee, pointed to information that was redacted from the committee’s October 14, 2021 packet which lists sites with similar scoring metrics. One site on the list was later blacked out and a column from another page was removed.

Kilian asked Barrientos about the empty column. After a pause, the consultant acknowledged that the space looked as though it may have been for the Cleveland Avenue Site. Lindman then intervened and said redacting information “is “not, “probably in my professional opinion, is not probably the way to go.”

“I don’t know that would be appropriate way to handle that after the council had told us not to take any further action on that site,” Lindman said. “Because we did investigate that site, when we first started this process, I think that information should be included as the report gets amended. I think it needs to be made clear that that action was taken. Staff has not further investigating that site since that happened.”

Lindman did not say who redacted and blanked out the information or on whose authority. He denied updating cost estimates or revisiting the Cleveland Avenue site after receiving direction from the council in September, when he allegedly included a sentence in the meeting packet that indicated the site was removed from consideration on instructions given by CISM Chair Lou Larson.

But it was the City Council that, one year earlier, directed the site be excluded from consideration.

That September 2022 meeting was marked with heated discussion and accusations. Larson and Rasmussen sparred over the matter, with the latter accusing the chair of hiding information, a charge he denied. He later demanded apology.

During that meeting Kilian accused Lindman of defying the will of the council by injecting the Cleveland parcel into the consideration. The public works director denied the charge, saying he took offense to such an assertion.