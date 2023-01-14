Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – D.C. Everest senior Marcus Hall posted a triple-double and the Evergreens put up 53 second-half points to defeat Merrill 84-61 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys basketball game Friday night at D.C. Everest High School.

Hall finished with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists as he made 12 of 17 shots from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Cohen Priebe added six 3-pointers and 20 points for the Evergreens, who were 17-for-36 overall on 3-pointers.

D.C. Everest is now 10-3 overall and 4-1 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, while Merrill falls to 5-6 and 2-3 in the conference.

D.C. Everest plays a nonconference game at Eau Claire North on Tuesday.

Evergreens 84, Bluejays 61

Merrill 27 34 – 61

D.C. Everest 31 53 – 84

MERRILL (61): Statistics not reported. Record: 5-6, 2-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

D.C. EVEREST (84): Conner McFarlane 4-7 1-2 12, Colin Ebersold 1-5 0-0 3, Cade Felch 2-7 0-0 6, Zehkari Jones 0-1 0-2 0, Marcus Hall 12-17 6-6 35, Cohen Priebe 6-12 2-2 20, Owen Soehl 0-2 0-0 0, Casey Stuedemann 3-4 0-0 6, Jayden Zoesch 0-0 0-0 0, Arlin Sangster 1-1 0-0 2. FG: 29-56. FT: 9-12. 3-pointers: 17-36 (Priebe 6-11, Hall 5-6, McFarlane 3-6, Felch 2-7, Ebersold 1-4, Soehl 0-2). Rebounds: 39 (Hall 14). Record: 10-3, 4-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.