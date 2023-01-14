Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Marshfield built a commanding lead by halftime and held on for a 55-45 win over Wausau West in a Wisconsin Valley Conference girls basketball battle Friday night at West High School.

The Tigers raced out to a 33-17 lead by halftime and despite being outscored by six in the second half, was able to earn the win and break a tie with West for second place in the conference standings.

Marshfield is now 12-2 overall and 5-1 in the WVC, one game behind Stevens Point, which defeated the Tigers earlier this week. West drops to 8-6 and 4-2 in the conference.

Ashley Grancorvitz made five of seven 3-point attempts and finished with a game-high 20 points for Marshfield. Ayana Bousum was 7-for-8 at the free throw line and added 13 points, and Dani Minsaas had 10 points and seven rebounds as well for the Tigers.

Lexie White had 15 points, Molly Anderson added 14 and Kenzie Deaton 12, while Kelly Kray pulled down 12 rebounds for Wausau West.

Wausau West hosts Eau Claire Memorial for a nonconference game Tuesday.

Tigers 55, Warriors 45

Marshfield 33 22 – 55

Wausau West 17 28 – 45

MARSHFIELD (55): Zaida Kolbeck 2-9 1-3 6, Dani MInsaas 4-11 1-3 10, Ashley Grancorvitz 7-9 1-2 20, Raella Schueller 3-6 0-2 6, Ayana Bousum 3-10 7-8 13. FG: 19-45. FT: 10-18. 3-pointers: 7-22 (Grancorvitz 5-7, Kolbeck 1-3, Minsaas 1-5, Bousum 0-7). Rebounds: 25 (Minsaas 7). Fouls: 12. Fouled out: none. Record: 12-2, 5-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WAUSAU WEST (45): Kelly Kray 1-4 0-0 2, Kenzie Deaton 3-13 3-7 12, Ayla Christensen 1-7 0-0 2, Paige Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Harper Mead 0-1 0-0 0, Lexi White 5-10 3-3 15, Molly Anderson 6-9 2-2 14. FG: 16-45. FT: 8-12. 3-pointers: 5-22 (Deaton 3-10, White 2-6, P. Anderson 0-1, Kray 0-1). Rebounds: 27 (Kray 12). Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Christensen. Record: 8-6, 4-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.