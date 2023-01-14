Wausau Pilot & Review

Is there ever such a thing as too much tomato soup?

In a word, no. And most definitely not when there are grilled cheese sandwiches around.

This super garlicky version has coconut milk for dairy-free creaminess, red pepper flakes for a little kick, and smashed white beans for fiber and satisfaction. It’s balanced, warming, and comes together in just 30 minutes with 1 pot and 10 ingredients. It’s our recipe of the week – and just the thing to warm you up on a cold, dreary winter weekend.

Click HERE for the recipe from Minimalist Baker.

