(Wausau, WI)- The Wausau Cyclones are bringing corgi cuteness to their home game on Saturday, January 21st at 7:10pm. The corgi races will take place during the 1st and 2nd intermission of the game and will feature a total of 30 corgis from North Central Wisconsin and beyond.

“Our organization is excited to put on such a fun and entertaining event for our fans. We think that this event is something that the community will find extremely unique and memorable,” Director of Business Operations Zach Serwe stated.

Fans can also help support the Humane Society of Marathon County through a Cyclones Corgi Races Merch Sale going on now through January 15th. Items are available at wausaucyclones.com/shop. A portion of the proceeds from the sale will benefit the Humane Society. They will also receive the proceeds from chuck-a-puck and 50/50 raffle that evening.

Tickets are available via wausaucyclones.com.