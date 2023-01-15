Wausau Pilot & Review

The Center for the Visual Arts and Melinda Childs, juror for this year’s show, announced this weekend the awards for best in show for the “33rd Annual Midwest Seasons” exhibit at the Center for the Visual Arts in Wausau.

The awards were announced during a reception Friday for this show and others which opened earlier this month. Artists from around the country submit their work for a chance to be spotlighted in this – the CVA’s most popular annual show.

“For us the midwest is the heart that connects us all,” said Childs, who also serves as the Community and Cultural Development Director for ArtStart in Rhinelander. “Every artist that applied for this exhibition was easily qualified, they are skillful masters of their craft, and submitted work that captured the essence of the midwest. I was impressed and proud of the creativity that surrounds us.”

Best of Show went to artist Kendra Bulgrin for the piece “Memory of Goldenrod at Clay Banks.”

Awards of Excellence went to “Superior Shoreline No. 1” by Mati Palm-Leis; “Winter Trees” by Kristine Hinrichs; and “Mourning Dove Love” by Rudy Robb. Honors Awards went out to Hannah Jo Malaczynski, Eric Burns, and Jason Van Roo for their respective artwork displayed in the show.

The CVA and Childs are publicly thanking all the artists that were on display this year which include, in addition to those who won awards, Linda Marcus, Justin Chapman, Isabel Monti, Pat Bishop, Carole Glass, Patrick Robison, Pat Kroth, Dara Larson, Brian Taylor, Judy Robb, Megan McKay, Macy Woxland, Jody Beighley, Michael Walker, Jerry Steingraeber, Kassandra Kessler, Debbie Kupinsky, Daniel Buettner, and Shannon Jones.

