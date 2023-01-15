Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Become a Red Cross Educator. Preparing the community BEFORE a disaster is part of the American Red Cross mission. The agency seeks compassionate and committed people to help with youth disaster education and coping skills, as well as community preparedness education, like Hands-Only CPR and disaster readiness. To get involved, contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org.

Put Your Office Skills to Work. The Aging and Disability Resource Center in Merrill is looking for someone who can occasionally help with clerical work, such as filing, phone calls and data entry. Comfort with computer work is a must. Contact cristina.carreto@adrc-cw.org for more information.

Provide Support to Cancer Patients. Aspirus Regional Cancer Center is looking for volunteer liaisons to support patients and families while receiving care. Offer patients warm blankets and refreshments, conversation and a friendly face to count on. Call 715-847-2876 to inquire or apply online at www.aspirus.org/aspirus-volunteers.

Are You Tech Savvy? Aspirus Hospital seeks volunteers to go into the homes of elderly and disabled subscribers to install and show them how to use their personal help button and Lifeline unit. Volunteers also provide replacement batteries and general troubleshooting. Must possess a valid Wisconsin driver’s license. Training provided. Call 715-847-2876 to inquire or apply online at www.aspirus.org/aspirus-volunteers.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Stamps Needed! Faith in Action mails birthday and special occasion cards to its clients and volunteers on an ongoing basis (30-50 each month). Stamps can be dropped off at the organization’s office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. or mailed to the office at 630 Adams St., Wausau, WI 54403. Contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com with questions.

New Kid’s Items Needed. The Women’s Community Center is in great need of boys’ underwear (sizes 2-3, 4, 6-8, 10-12) and socks (boys and girls). Donations can be dropped off during business hours at 3200 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau or contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

Pass On Your Gently Used Jeans. The United Way’s Career Closet is a service intended to set people up for success in interviewing for or starting a new job by providing the appropriate attire. The greatest needs at this time are women’s sizes 6 and 8, and men’s waist sizes 32, 36 and 40. Items can be dropped off at the United Way office, 705 S. 24th Ave., Suite 400B, in Wausau during business hours.

