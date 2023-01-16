By Jim Force | Special to Wausau Pilot & Review

The Peloquin rink from Eau Claire, Winona, Minn. and Wausau won the First Event at the Highlanders bonspiel over the weekend at the Wausau Curling Center.

The Anderson rink from Rice Lake was runner-up, in a jam-packed field that curled from Friday evening to noon Sunday.

The first event winners included Anna Peloquin-skip; Taylor Alexander- third; Susan Peloquin-second; and Allison Cotton-lead.

Second Event Winners were the Smith Rink from Milwaukee.

The second event runners-up were the O’Leary rink from Wausau with Teresa O’Leary -skip; Ann Juliot-third; Tracey Manock- second; and Lacy Rodemeier- lead.

The Sandquist rink from Wausau won the third event with Susan Sandquist-skip; Melissa Stegner-third; Andrea Schafer-second; and Katie Lila-lead.

In the fourth event, the Mueller rink from Wausau and Madison were runners-up with

Robin Mueller-skip; Jacque Van Laarhoven-third; Melissa Mueller-second; and Maria Mueller-lead.

Next up on the Wausau Curling Club schedule is an Oldies by Goodies two-person stick bonspiel for seniors on Friday, and the annual All-American bonspiel Saturday, with local women curlers competing.