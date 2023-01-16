Wausau Pilot & Review

An investigation is underway into the death of a man whose body was pulled Sunday from a pond in Portage County.

Numerous departments responded to the 1600 block of Robin Lane in the town of Linwood at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday when a 911 caller reported a vehicle partially submerged in a pond on private property. When the first units arrived, they found a truck partially submerged in the ice. After a rescue swimmer from SPFD made contact with the vehicle, it was determined that the sole occupant, a man, was dead.

Sheriff Mike Lukas said as more information unfolded, deputies discovered the vehicle had been submerged in the pond “for several days” and the driver could have gone into the pond intentionally.

The man’s name and age have not been released. Lukas said the investigation is ongoing but deputies do not suspect foul play was involved.

Lt. Victor Kedrowski from SPFD told Point Plover Metro Wire that initially, rescuers from fire departments in Stevens Point, Plover, Rosholt, Rudolph, and Amherst were dispatched. A large response is typical whenever a technical rescue, such as a water rescue, is reported, he said, adding that once crews determined it was a recovery, not a rescue, units from Rosholt, Amherst, and Plover, were ultimately canceled.

The Portage County Medical Examiner also responded to the scene.

Linwood is a town of about 1,100 people in west-central Portage County.