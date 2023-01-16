Wausau Pilot & Review

Traffic is detoured Monday morning on Hwy. 8 due to multiple crashes, state officials say.

Screenshot taken Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 on Hwy. 8.

Witnesses report seeing at least one semi in the ditch on Hwy. 8 and have reported a potential structure fire in Tripoli, along the highway.

“Lincoln County is shutting down Highway 8 at Highway 51; traffic to detour on Highway 51 N/S and traffic will also be detoured to N Rifle Rd to County K on the east side of Highway 8,” an Oneida County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post reads. According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, the first crash was reported at about 7:20 a.m. Monday. State officials say roadways in the area are ice-covered and extremely hazardous.

There’s no word on injuries. The roadway is expected to remain closed for at least two hours. Wausau Pilot & Review is working to verify more details about the situation and will update as information is received.