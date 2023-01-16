As the snow begins to fall and reveals the magic of winter, discover which trails, runs and hills are adventure-ready with Travel Wisconsin’s Snow Report. The report provides up-to-date snow conditions at downhill ski and snowboarding hills, cross-country skiing trails and snowmobile trails statewide.

The Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.