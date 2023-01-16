Wausau Pilot & Review
As the snow begins to fall and reveals the magic of winter, discover which trails, runs and hills are adventure-ready with Travel Wisconsin’s Snow Report. The report provides up-to-date snow conditions at downhill ski and snowboarding hills, cross-country skiing trails and snowmobile trails statewide.
The Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.
The Wisconsin Snow Report uses local, first-hand information from more than 100 reporters throughout the season to keep winter enthusiasts apprised of the trail and slope conditions across the state. The dedicated network of volunteer reporters from visitor bureaus, chambers of commerce, ski hills, snowmobile clubs and state and county park offices makes this resource possible.“From the first flakes to the last melt, Wisconsin warmly embraces winter. We weave and wind down hills on skis, snowboards and tubes, trek across powder with cross-country skis, snowshoes and fat bikes, and zoom through snow-covered landscapes on snowmobiles,” said Secretary-designee Anne Sayers. “Whichever way you play, the Wisconsin Snow Report delivers all the resources needed to plan a memorable winter getaway.”The Wisconsin Snow Report is an interactive map offering detailed information on snow conditions, including man-made snow, recommendations for nearby dining, lodging and activities, and a three-day weather forecast.New to the report this season are additional insights for planning a downhill skiing or snowboarding trip. Click on a ski hill to easily learn whether lessons or night skiing are offered, if food or lodging is found on-site, the availability of tubing and so much more. Enthusiasts of snowshoeing and winter fat biking will also find new filters on the report to locate trail networks specific to those activities.