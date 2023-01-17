MARSHFIELD – The Eye Clinic of Wisconsin recently opened its eighth office, this one in Marshfield.

Photo courtesy Eye Clinic of Wisconsin.

Eye Clinic of Wisconsin’s ophthalmologists Douglas Edwards, John Flatter, Afua Shin and Christiana Gandy began seeing patients in Marshfield on Jan. 16. They will provide specialty care in glaucoma, cataracts and corneal conditions.

“For 60 years, the Eye Clinic of Wisconsin has served its patients with excellent, state of the art medical and surgical eye care. We are pleased to be extending this care to the Marshfield area,” said Kim Goddard, Eye Clinic of Wisconsin administrator.

The Marshfield office is at 409 N. Chestnut Ave. Hours will be by appointment only. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the clinic at 800-472-0033.