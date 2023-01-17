By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

The man who fatally stabbed a woman in her Weston apartment will never be released from prison, after a judge in Wausau determined his fate.

David H. Morris, 45, pleaded guilty and was convicted Tuesday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide. Additional charges of false imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with the death of Renee Hindes were dismissed but read into the record.

Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson sentenced Morris to life without the possibility of extended release, which is the state’s version of parole. The homicide charge alone carries a mandatory life sentence, but judges in Wisconsin have the discretion to set a potential release to extended supervision after a suspect spends at least 20 years in prison.

Morris has a criminal history that includes a 2011 conviction on charges of armed robbery, theft, burglary, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent and criminal damage to property, according to online court records. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision, with 1,773 days credit for time served awaiting trial.

Court records show Morris was released from prison in September 2016 and remained on active supervision at the time he allegedly stabbed Hindes to death. After the new charges were filed, Morris’ supervision was revoked and he was sent back to Dodge Correctional Institution.

Police responded at about 3:30 a.m. April 23, 2021 to the Ferge Street apartment complex for a report of a woman needing help. As they approached the building, police say they heard a woman screaming inside and were confronted with Morris, who was armed. During the incident, officers shot Morris, who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He survived his injuries and is now jailed on a $1 million bond.

Hindes, who previously used the last name Tasso, was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

An additional charge of battery by prisoners was also dismissed on Tuesday. Morris was ordered by Judge Jacobson to pay $5,000 to the Crime Victim Compensation fund as restitution.