The Friends of the Marathon County Public Library will host its first members-only book sale of the year on Jan. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The sale is open to Friends of MCPL members only and will feature books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, games and artwork for sale. Cost to join the Friends is $10/year per person, or $25 per family. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.

The Marathon County Public Library will offer a craft snowflake-making program for teens and adults on Jan. 26 from 4-6 p.m. at its Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free, with all supplies and instruction provided. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

The library will screen the 2022 film adaptation of “Where the Crawdads Sing” on Jan. 26 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Rated PG-13. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.













