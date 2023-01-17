By Shereen Siewert

A 27-year-old Stratford man who sent explicit photos and videos to girls as young as 14 will be released next week in Marathon County after completing a two-year prison term.

Tyler D. Custer was convicted in November 2020 of six criminal charges – two counts of exposing a child to harmful material, causing a child to view a sexual activity, child enticement and two counts of soliciting an intimate representation from a minor. In addition to prison time Circuit Judge Greg Strasser sentenced Custer to seven years on extended supervision.

The charges, filed in May 2020, followed a months-long investigation during which the victim told police she had weekly sexual contact with Custer beginning when the girl was 16 years old. Police say Custer, who was married, met the girl on Snapchat and sent her multiple photos of his genitals and eventually persuaded the girl to meet.

Custer captured a 54-second video of one of the assaults and sent the video to the girl over social media, court records show.

A second victim told police she was 14 years old when Custer began sending her inappropriate messages. At one point Custer threatened to tell the girl’s mother about inappropriate messages the girl had previously received if she didn’t send him nude photos of herself, according to the court documents. The girl said Custer sent multiple photos of his genitals and at least two videos that showed him fondling himself in his truck.

Custer told the girl he wanted to “show her some things” so that when she eventually had sex with her boyfriend she would “be prepared,” court documents state.

A third victim, a 16-year-old girl, also told police Custer sent her pictures and videos of her genitals and tried to persuade her to send photos back to him, according to the criminal complaint.

According to a Marathon County Sex Offender Notification sent this week, Custer will be released Jan. 24, will register as a sex offender and will reside at a Stratford home during his supervision. His ongoing address will be updated at this link.