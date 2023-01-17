WAUSAU – Mosaic of North Central Wisconsin will host its inaugural Connecting Communities Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Feb. 24 at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau, 518 S. Seventh Ave.

The conference is a full-day professional development experience filled with trainings, networking opportunities and lunch.

Early bird registration is open until Feb. 10. The cost is $55. Thereafter, the cost is $65. Business registration for five people is $250.

Register at https://mosaicsconnectingcommunties.eventbrite.com. For more information, visit mosaic-connect.org/conference-schedule.