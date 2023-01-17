Prevail Bank’s 2022 Holiday Matching Funds Campaign raised $17,200, to be split among nine local nonprofits, Prevail announced this week.

Each of Prevail Bank’s branches chose a different organization to support.

Those organizations gifted with money and nonperishable gifts are: 

  • The Hagar House (Wausau) $2,058
  • Sauk County Children’s Giving Tree (Prevail Bank – Baraboo) $2,920
  • Eau Claire County Giving Trees (Eau Claire) $2,260 (estimated value of gifts)
  • PDC’s Orenda Center (Marshfield) $2,225
  • Medford Area Public School District’s CARES Model (Medford) $1,702
  • Owen Withee Food Pantry (Owen) $5,095
  • Health Alliance of Price County (Phillips) $740
  • United Way of Portage County (Stevens Point) $100
  • Park Place Adult Day Services (Wisconsin Rapids) $100