Prevail Bank’s 2022 Holiday Matching Funds Campaign raised $17,200, to be split among nine local nonprofits, Prevail announced this week.

Each of Prevail Bank’s branches chose a different organization to support.

Those organizations gifted with money and nonperishable gifts are:

The Hagar House (Wausau) $2,058

Sauk County Children’s Giving Tree (Prevail Bank – Baraboo) $2,920

Eau Claire County Giving Trees (Eau Claire) $2,260 (estimated value of gifts)

PDC’s Orenda Center (Marshfield) $2,225

Medford Area Public School District’s CARES Model (Medford) $1,702

Owen Withee Food Pantry (Owen) $5,095

Health Alliance of Price County (Phillips) $740

United Way of Portage County (Stevens Point) $100