Prevail Bank’s 2022 Holiday Matching Funds Campaign raised $17,200, to be split among nine local nonprofits, Prevail announced this week.
Each of Prevail Bank’s branches chose a different organization to support.
Those organizations gifted with money and nonperishable gifts are:
- The Hagar House (Wausau) $2,058
- Sauk County Children’s Giving Tree (Prevail Bank – Baraboo) $2,920
- Eau Claire County Giving Trees (Eau Claire) $2,260 (estimated value of gifts)
- PDC’s Orenda Center (Marshfield) $2,225
- Medford Area Public School District’s CARES Model (Medford) $1,702
- Owen Withee Food Pantry (Owen) $5,095
- Health Alliance of Price County (Phillips) $740
- United Way of Portage County (Stevens Point) $100
- Park Place Adult Day Services (Wisconsin Rapids) $100