For Wausau Pilot & Review

WEST BEND – The Wausau Cyclones junior hockey team took on the Milwaukee Power over the weekend as the Cyclones took on the fourth-place team in the Central Division. Wausau lost 5-2 Friday night and won 4-3 on Saturday, which moved their season record to (10-20-3-0).

On Friday night, Wausau got on the board first at 6:35 of the second period when Matthew Witt scored his fourth goal of the season. Milwaukee would answer back with three goals of its own to take a 3-1 lead after two periods.

The Power capitalized on 5-minute major penalty by forward Gave Vierzba for head contact. The Power would add on some insurance with two more goals in the third period to put the game out of reach. Ryan Burke took the loss for Wausau after stopping 29 of 34 shots faced.

Saturday night’s game was a classic tightly contested division game between the Cyclones and Power. After a scoreless first period Wausau got on the board at 5:36 of the second after a goal from forward Ricky Nelson.

Wausau extended the lead to 2-0 just 1:33 later as Kalob Paquin netted his fifth of the season. The Power came back with a vengeance as they scored the next three goals of the game.

Wausau was staring at a weekend sweep with the team trailing 3-2 with just seven minutes remaining. Instead, Ricky Nelson scored his 2nd of the game at 13:01 to tie the game at three. After a Milwaukee penalty at 18:12, the Cyclones went on the man advantage with a chance to win it in the final two minutes. Wausau did just that with a goal with just 33 seconds from forward Gabe Randel, which proved to be the game-winner. Mitch Miscevich picked up the win for Wausau after stopping 31 or 34 shots.

The Cyclones will host the Oregon Tradesmen on Friday for the Cyclones Pint Glass Giveaway presented by Budweiser and Saturday for the Corgi Races presented by WIFC and Bautch Chiropractic at Marathon Park. Tickets for both games are available online at wausaucyclones.com. Stay connected during the season by following the Cyclones @wausaucyclones on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and online at wausaucyclones.com. Subscribe to the Cyclones podcast “Inside Cyclones Hockey”, available on your favorite podcast network.

The Cyclones are members of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), one of three USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior leagues, serves as one of the top training grounds in the country by providing the best coaching, exposure and developmental vehicles available for student-athletes in its classification. The primary mission of the NA3HL is to provide a structured developmental environment for student-athletes who have aspirations of playing in the NAHL or United States Hockey League and eventually the NCAA or American College Hockey Association. For more information, visit wausaucyclones.com.