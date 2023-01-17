Dear editor,

Earlier this month, the Marathon County’s District Attorney’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice partnered with Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin to host a community event where we jointly conducted a “mapping exercise” to track a crime victims’ journey through the criminal justice system. Our goal is to ensure all of us who interact with victims are doing all we can to make sure we are respecting and upholding the rights given to victims nearly three years ago under Wisconsin’s crime victims’ rights constitutional amendment, known as Marsy’s Law.

The exercise allowed us to gain a clear understanding of who victims interact with at each “touch point” in the criminal justice system from the time a crime is reported through post-sentence proceedings. With this understanding, we are better able to identify areas of concern, as well as recognize what is working well, all in an effort to ensure the best possible interactions with crime victims.

It’s important we recognize the significance of crime victims’ rights and encourage these exercises and conversations which allow us to identify ways to better support crime victims in our community.

Victims matter! And I am grateful to all who participated in the mapping exercise to make sure Marathon County victims of crime are given the dignity and respect they deserve and are constitutionally guaranteed.

Sincerely,

Theresa Wetzsteon, Marathon County District Attorney

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.