Wausau Pilot & Review

EAU CLAIRE – D.C. Everest drilled nine 3-pointers and eked out a 55-53 win over Eau Claire North in a nonconference boys basketball game Tuesday at Eau Claire North High School.

Marcus Hall had a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds, Cohen Priebe added 16 points on the strength of four 3-pointers, and Owen Soehl chipped in 10 points for the Evergreens, who improve to 11-3 overall.

D.C. Everest trailed 33-24 at halftime before storming back, outscoring the Huskies 31-20 in the second half to win by a basket.

D.C. Everest hosts Wisconsin Rapids in a Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Evergreens 55, Huskies 53

D.C. Everest 24 31 – 55

Eau Claire North 33 20 – 53

D.C. EVEREST (55): Conner McFarlane 0-6 2-2 2, Colin Ebersold 2-5 1-1 6, Cade Felch 0-4 0-0 0, Marcus Hall 5-12 8-14 19, Cohen Priebe 4-14 4-4 16, Owen Soehl 3-6 1-2 10 Casey Stuedemann 0-2 0-0 0. FG: 14-49. FT: 16-23. 3-pointers: 9-24 (Priebe 4-13, Soehl 3-4, Hall 1-1, Ebersold 1-2, McFarlane 0-4). Rebounds: 35 (Hall 13, Ebersold 12). Record: 11-3.

EAU CLAIRE NORTH (53): Statistics not reported. Record: 1-12.