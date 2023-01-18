Wausau Pilot & Review

ANTIGO – Wausau East used a dominant first half and rolled past Antigo 73-48 in a nonconference boys basketball game Tuesday night at Antigo High School.

Wausau East poured in 46 points in the first half and doubled up the Red Robins 46-23, a lead too big for Antigo to crack into.

Jesse Napgezek had three of East’s eight 3-pointers and scored a team-high 18 points for the Lumberjacks, who are now 6-8 this season.



Charlie Cayley added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Jaydan Garrett and Aiden Dykstra each chipped in 10 points for East.

Wausau East will return to Wisconsin Valley Conference action Friday at Stevens Point.

Lumberjacks 73, Red Robins 48

Wausau East 46 27 – 73

Antigo 23 25 – 48

WAUSAU EAST (73): Jesse Napgezek 6-10 3-4 18, Charlie Cayley 4-8 3-4 11, Jaydan Garrett 4-7 2-4 10, Aiden Dykstra 4-6 0-0 10, Jack Barthels 2-7 2-2 8, Caden Werth 1-4 4-5 7, Abdul Valid 1-4 1-2 3, Brady Prihoda 1-1 0-0 2, Jack Cayley 1-3 0-0 2, Isaac Rozwadowski 1-1 0-0 2, Teddy Schlindwein 0-1 0-0 0, Jed Vander Sanden 0-0 0-2 0. FG: 25-52. FT: 15-23. 3-pointers: 8-22 (Napgezek 3-6, Dykstra 2-2, Barthels 2-5, Werth 1-3, C. Cayley 0-1, Valid 0-1, Schlindwein 0-1, Garrett 0-3). Rebounds: 21 (C. Cayley 7). Record: 6-8.

ANTIGO (48): Individual statistics not reported. FG: 18-35. FT: 9-21. 3-pointers: 38. Rebounds: 25. Record: 2-12.