Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West made 16 of 20 free throws and held off Eau Claire Memorial 51-47 in a nonconference girls basketball game Tuesday night at West High School.

Molly Anderson had 13 points, Lexi White added 12 and Kelly Kray chipped in 10 for the Warriors, who are now 9-6 overall.

Lily Cayley had 11 points to lead Memorial (8-4).

Wausau West is off until Monday when it plays a nonconference game at Lakeland.

Warriors 51, Old Abes 47

Eau Claire Memorial 23 24 – 47

Wausau West 25 26 – 51

EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL (47): Lily Cayley 5 1-1 11, Jordyn Reed 4 0-0 8, Ashlynn Schroeder 3 0-0 6, Lydia Paulmier 2 2-4 6, Brenna Lasher 3 0-0 9, Reya Shaw 2 0-0 4, Rayna Welsch 1 1-2 3. FG: 20. FT: 4-7. 3-pointers: 3 (Lasher 3). Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Reed. Record: 8-4.

WAUSAU WEST (51): Kelly Kray 3 3-3 10, Kenzie Deaton 0 3-4 3, Alya Christensen 4 0-0 9, Harper Mead 2 0-0 4, Lexi White 4 2-4 12, Molly Anderson 3 7-10 13. FG: 16. FT: 16-20. 3-pointers: 3 (White 2, Christensen 1). Fouls: 10. Fouled out: none. Record: 9-6.