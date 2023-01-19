Damakant Jayshi

Amid objections from some residents, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is considering its options on implementing a modified Master Plan for the Rib Mountain State Park that adds approximately 28 acres to a private lease for an expanded skiing operation.

“Department staff are now updating the plan to include the modification and format the final approved Rib Mountain State Park Master Plan,” Phillip P. Rynish, Property Planning Section Chief, Bureau of Facilities and Lands at DNR told Wausau Pilot & Review

The Master Plan was amended last month by the Wisconsin Natural Resource Board, which oversees the state agency.

The amendment adds approximately 28 acres to the parcel to be leased by Granite Peak Ski Corporation. The company, owned by Charles Skinner Jr., operates the Granite Peak Ski area.

Rynish said implementation has not yet begun, and the process could continue incrementally over the next 10-15 years, the usual period accounted for by DNR-related master plans.

“The department will continue to consider its capabilities and responsibilities as it takes steps to move forward with implementing new elements allowed by the plan,” Rynish said.

Residents call for environmental analysis, wider public input

A number of residents have objected to expanding the skiing operation now allowed by the amendment, saying doing so will cause environmental damage and block the view from the park’s view tower.

The opposition movement is spearheaded by Friends of Rib Mountain State Park, which wrote a letter to the Natural Resources Board on Jan. 15. The Natural Resources Board is holding its regular meeting beginning 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Madison. Unclear is whether the board will revisit the topic.

Rib Mountain is not listed on the NRB’s agenda. The NRB did not respond to this or other questions from Wausau Pilot & Review sent through its liaison contact.

The group pointed to a DNR assessment that had rejected the expansion.

“The department dismissed the expansions to the downhill ski area that would impact the high-quality occurrences of talus forest, bedrock glade and felsenmeer west of the existing lease area (SE Group Alternatives 3 and 4),” the Master Plan notes, on page 97. “The department believes the ecological value of these natural communities are worthy of being included in the State Natural Area program and should not be converted to a ski operation.”

The changed plan, the Friends group says, will cause a range of damage to the park.

“The new runs and lift will wipe out several existing and heavily utilized hiking trails, including historically significant CCC trails, unique wildlife, bird, and wildflower habitat, a small mountain stream, and a spring-fed ‘seep’ area,” Christopher Ecke, wrote to NRB on behalf of The Friends of Rib Mountain Board of Directors. In the letter, Ecke said “a lift tower at the top will obstruct the view from the park observation tower and the ridgetop day use area.”

The nonprofit has asked the NRB to allow time for an environmental analysis of the amended plan to understand its impact and allow for wider public input. They say the public was blindsided.

“Because the amendment was not publicly disclosed until just before it was voted on, there could be no public response to it,” Friends of Rib Mountain said. “This amendment violated Administrative Code procedure, and it should be reversed.”

On Dec. 14, the NRB approved an amendment to expand the area of the privately-run ski resort in the Rib Mountain State Park. The amendment to the DNR Master Plan for the park was proposed by a controversial member of the board, Fred Prehn. A resident of Wausau, Prehn was appointed to the board by Republican Gov. Scott Walker and refused to leave despite his term ending in May 2021. He only recently stepped away from the role, after the amendment was approved.

According to the DNR, a master plan for Rib Mountain State Park was completed in 2005. In February 2015, the NRB authorized the department “to undertake a master plan amendment process for the purpose of evaluating a potential expansion to the Granite Peak Ski Area.”