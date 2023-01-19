Wausau Pilot & Revew

An Antigo firefighter who created a department cadet initiative is now accused of inappropriately touching two minors he worked with in the program.

John Krueger, 46, is now on unpaid leave from the Antigo Fire Department, where he is also a paramedic. He was arrested Jan. 12 and was taken to the Lincoln County Jail.

On Jan. 17, Langlade County prosecutors filed charges of sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children, two counts of misconduct in office by acting in excess of authority and two counts fourth degree sexual assault.

During an initial appearance Tuesday, prosecutors asked Circuit Judge John Rhode to impose a $7,500 cash bond for Krueger. But Rhode set the bond at $1, which Krueger promptly paid.

Krueger is also required to stay in the state and turn over his passport. He is forbidden from contact with the two alleged victims.

The Antigo Daily Journal reports Krueger is a 20-year veteran of the AFD. Police were notified of the allegations last week.

One girl said Krueger began touching and grabbing her buttocks daily about four to five months after she joined the program, while a second girl said Krueger grabbed her buttocks on her last day with the program, late last year.

In interviews, Krueger initially denied his actions but later he allegedly admitted some of the conduct, saying he did not think anything he did was “over the line.”

A status conference is set for March 6.