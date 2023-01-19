Michael Rowton, 46. Jan. 18, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court:

Matthew A. Atkinson, 31, of Marshfield. Jan. 19, 2023; Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
Dawyonn M. McNeal, 44, of Schofield. Jan. 19, 2023: Identity theft, forgery, fraud against a financial institution
Walter Calloway, 30, of Wausau. Initial appearance. Jan. 13, 2023: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent
Scott Wolfe, 47, of Wausau. Jan. 17, 2023; Bail jumping, battery
Patrick Armantrout, 22, of Weston. Jan. 17, 2023: False imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct
Nathaniel Rogers, 42, of Antigo. Initial appearance Jan. 13, 2023: Forgery, theft
Mariah Montgomery, 47, of Stratford. Jan. 17, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine
Lee Xiong, 37, of Wausau. Jan. 18, 2023: Attempted first-degree intentional homicide, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
James Tryba, 40, of Wausau. Jan. 17, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
Kenyada Joiner, 29, of Wisconsin Rapids. Jan. 13, 2023: Bail jumping, neglecting a child
Michael Rowton, 46. Jan. 18, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
Allan Hawley, 59, of Wausau. Jan. 17, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation, violate a harassment restraining order, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
Connor Janiak, 17, of Green Bay. Jan. 17, 2023: Possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, receiving stolen property
David Bloecher, 38, of Kronenwetter. Jan. 17, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation, battery
Elizabeth Jansen, 23, of Franken. Jan. 17, 2023: Possession of fentanyl, Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of THC