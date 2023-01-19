WAUSAU — Wausau Metro Strong will present a program designed to inform businesses and individuals on the ways they can prevent violence in the workplace. This free event, entitled “Preventing Workplace Violence,” will be held at noon on Wednesday, March 1 at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau. There is no cost to attend the program and lunch will be provided. The event is limited to 75 attendees and registration is required.

Area law enforcement representatives will present strategies on how individuals can protect themselves in both their workplace and in their personal life. Lieutenant William ‘Will’ Stuart, Deputy Matthew Bell of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and Garrison Ledbury manager with the Homeland Security Program and program manager of non-profit security grants with Wisconsin Emergency Management will present this program.

Registration is required.

“This training event brings valuable information about how we all can increase personal safety and security in our workplaces.” said Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb. “The training will provide a new opportunity for businesses, faith-based organizations, and non-profits to learn about grants and funding opportunities from representatives of the Department of Homeland Security and Wisconsin Emergency Management. These funds can be leveraged to make needed safety improvements at their facilities.”

Visit WausauChamber.com to register for this program.

Wausau Metro Strong began as a grass roots group comprised of community leaders passionate about the mission to create a safe community for all. In the wake of the March 22, 2017 deadly shooting where four people were killed by one man, it left the area feeling vulnerable and unprepared for this type of attack. There was an overwhelming response to come together and do more.

With the support of the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin as fiscal agent for Wausau Metro Strong and an Executive Team committed to creating positive change around the mission, five pillars have been established to help guide the organization’s strategy around community safety: Being Unified, Being Prepared, Being Supported, Being Informed, and Being Educated.

Since Wausau Metro Strong was established the group has spearheaded change in legislation resulting in more protection for Guardian ad Litems, worked to update notification systems when there is a threat the community needs to be alerted to, met with leaders in the Hmong community to better understand cultural differences, strove towards a goal of eliminating racial bias and began establishing tool kits for local businesses around safety.

For more information about Wausau Metro Strong, visit WausauMetroStrong.org.