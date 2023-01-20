North Central Health Care announced on Friday a new managing director of community programs, Vicki Tylka.

Previously, in her 35 years with Marathon County Social Services, Tylka served as Social Services Director for 17 years, as well as a Supervisor and Social Worker in Long-Term Support and Child Welfare. Tylka has a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership and Quality and is also experienced in Organizational Effectiveness processes. She is the current Chair of the Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board of Wisconsin.

The Managing Director of Community Programs is a newly created role at NCHC. Tylka will provide oversight and leadership of the behavioral health programs at NCHC, including Adult and Youth Inpatient Hospitals, Crisis Services, Community Treatment, Outpatient and Adult Protective Services.

As a Managing Director, Tylka will serve as a valuable member of the NCHC Senior Leadership Team and work closely with the NCHC Executive Director, management staff and the North Central Community Services Program (NCCSP) Executive Committee and Board.

“I am honored to serve in this new role as Managing Director of Community Programs,” Tylka said. “The services NCHC provides to our tri-county area are so valuable and I am committed to the organization’s priority of providing community-focused services that work seamlessly together with partners in Marathon, Langlade and Lincoln Counties.”