Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

Hiya, I’m Oles! I’m a shy, 8-month-old guy that is here at the Humane Society of Marathon County hoping to find my forever home. I’m very mysterious and gorgeous. It will take me a little bit to trust you, but I hope you don’t mind! If you think a cute cat like me could be the one for you come visit me soon!