Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Cooper Depuydt scored twice and Park Guenther stopped all 17 shots he faced as Wausau West blanked Marshfield 7-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys hockey game Thursday night at the Marathon Park Ice Arena.

Hendrix Damrow and Depuydt scored in the opening seven minutes to give West a quick lead and the Warriors extended it from there.

Depuydt, Mason DeBroux and Thomas Gerum had goals in a two-minute span of the second period, and Judah Leder and Caden Bohlin added goals in the third period for the Warriors, who are now 8-9 overall and 5-1 in the WVC.

Cole Halvorsen had 37 saves and Reed Gieseking had four saves late in the game for Marshfield, which drops to 9-9 overall and 1-5 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Marshfield hosts Northland Pines for a nonconference game at 3 p.m. Saturday. West’s next game is at Wisconsin Rapids on Tuesday.

Marshfield 0 0 0 – 0

Wausau West 2 3 2 – 7

First period: 1. WW, Hendrix Damrow (Caden Bohlin, Thomas Gerum), pp., 5:49; 2. WW, Cooper Depuydt (Grant Winchntsen, Ray Reineck), 7:07.

Second period: 3. WW, Depuydt (Cade Damrow, Ryan Ellis), 10:26; 4. WW, Mason DeBroux (Grant Halmstad), pp., 12:11; 5. WW, Gerum, pp., 12:36.

Third period: 6. WW, Judah Leder (Halmstad, Gerum), 0:44; 7. WW, Bohlin (H. Damrow), 9:29.

Saves: M, Cole Halvorsen 37, Reed Gieseking 4; WW, Parks Guenther 17.

Records: Marshfield 9-9, 1-5 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 8-9, 5-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.