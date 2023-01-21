Wausau Pilot & Review

Friends, today we have an easy, delicious, plant-based soup to share with you. Adapted from Curried Potato & Lentil Soup, it keeps all the bold curry flavor but has a creamy twist and is made in the Instant Pot, making it even quicker and easier.

Rich in fiber, protein, iron and more, it’s a nourishing, plant-based meal to fuel you all winter and beyond. Plus, it’s made with ingredients you likely have in your pantry right now and requires just 1 pot. Let’s make soup!

Click HERE for the recipe from The Minimalist Baker.