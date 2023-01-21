Wausau Pilot & Review

The tandem of Judy Hatz and Dan Lacerte won the first event at the initial Oldies but Goodies senior Bonspiel at the Wausau Curling Club Friday, Jan. 20.

Eugene Geurink and Rich Campbell were runners up in the first event.

The second event was won by Ron Grilley and Nigel Tegart, with Andy Anderson and Jane Christianson runners up.

John Pophal and Dick Runquist won the third event, defeating runners up Pat Meyer and Carole Hess.

In the fourth event, Gordy Fries and Ellen Hanneman were winners, while Donna DeKoning and Paul Dobbratz finished second.

The event was coordinated by Terry Ahrens.