WAUSAU – Brett Butalla scored 18 points to lead three Wausau West players in double figures as the Warriors knocked off Rhinelander 68-47 in a nonconference boys basketball game Friday night at West High School.

Cole Nelson added 16 points and Griffin Lange chipped in 12 for the Warriors, who are now 4-10 this season.

Truman Lamers had 15 points for Rhinelander (5-8).

West is back in action Tuesday at Merrill.

Warriors 68, Hodags 47

RHINELANDER (47): Will Quinn 1-2 0-1 2, Branden Mork 1-2 0-0 2, Kaleb Weber 3-5 0-0 6, Matthew King 0-0 0-0 0, Devon Feck 2-5 0-0 6, Truman Lamers 5-12 4-5 15, Will Gretzinger 5-12 0-0 14, James Heck 1-2 0-0 2. FG: 18-40. FT: 4-6. 3-pointers: 7-20 (Getzinger 4-9, Feck 2-5, Lamers 1-4, Mork 0-1, Quinn 0-1). Rebounds: 15 (Quinn 3, Lamers 3, Getzinger 3, Heck 3). Fouls: 19. Fouled out: none. Record: 5-8.

WAUSAU WEST (68): Beckett Teske 3-7 1-2, Drew Riley 1-1 0-0 3, Jackson Albee 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin Lange 4-9 4-5 12, Lucas Hager 3-3 0-0 8, Jaden Durr 0-0 0-0 0, Brett Butalla 6-8 5-6 18, Marcus MacDonald 0-1 0-0 0, Payton Christophersen 0-2 0-2 0, Cole Nelson 6-14 2-3 16, Vince Hanz 2-5 0-0 4, Ethan Steinbach 0-1 0-0 0. FG: 25-51. FT: 12-18. 3-pointers: 6-18 (Hager 2-2, Nelson 2-7, Riley 1-1, Butalla 1-2, Lange 0-1, Steinbach 0-1, Teske 0-4). Rebounds: 29 (Nelson 6). Fouls: 13. Fouled out: none. Record: 4-10.