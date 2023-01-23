Wausau Pilot & Review

A man suspected in an alleged home invasion and car theft is dead after being shot by police in Menomonie, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice.

The name of the person fatally shot has not been released. Police describe him only as an “older white male.”

Officials have not said how many officers are involved or how many shots were fired. No other injuries were reported.

At approximately 9:08 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, officers with the Menomonie Police Department, Dunn County Sheriff’s Department and the University of Wisconsin – Stout Police Department stopped a vehicle reported as stolen. The traffic stop, on Terrill Road and Bongey Drive in the Menomonie involved a vehicle allegedly taken during an armed home invasion in which shots were fired. During the traffic stop officers from the Menomonie Police Department and Dunn County deputies fired their weapons at the driver, who died at the scene.

The officers involved are on administrative assignment while an investigation is underway by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.

No further details were released by the police or the Department of Justice at this time.