The team of Lisa Landon, Patti Todd, Camille Anderson and Katie Mutz won the All American Women’s Club Bonspiel At the Wausau Curling Center over the weekend.

Runners-up were Terri Gleason, Ann Milhalus, Valerie Gorichs and Judy Fries.

Next up at the curling center are the Badger State Winter Games, Feb. 3-5.