By Shereen Siewert

Wausau School District officials are releasing few details about an investigation into behavior of some of the boys basketball coaching staff, after reports of an alcohol-related incident.

After receiving a tip late Monday Wausau Pilot & Review reached out to Athletic Director Jason Foster and Principal Jeb Steckbauer, who referred the inquiry to Communications Director Diana White.

“Protocol is that all media requests go through me,” White wrote in response.

White later issued a prepared statement that said the district was “made aware of an incident involving some of the coaching staff for the Wausau West High School Boys Basketball teams. This incident involved alcohol use; however, at no time were students involved or impacted.”

“Human Resources and our West Administrative team immediately started an investigation,” White’s statement reads. “While that occurred, the coaches did not attend last night’s practice. As the investigation wraps up, the Wausau West High School Boys Basketball teams will be led by four members of the current coaching staff for the remainder of the season.”

White did not respond to a question asking whether the coaches’ teaching duties are also impacted.

“Since this is a personnel-related matter, we are not able to share any further information,” White wrote.

In a follow-up email, White clarified that there are six members of the West basketball coaching staff.

White shared the following letter that was sent to athletes’ parents and guardians on Tuesday by West Principal Jeb Steckbauer:

“Good afternoon, Wausau West Boys’ Basketball Parents/Guardians: As you may know, the boys’ basketball team at West had a “captain’s practice” last night. Coaches did not attend as we were addressing concerns raised by parents and students. Because of the immediacy of the concerns and the timing to gather the information we needed, we apologize that we were not able to notify you prior to that occurring. For tonight’s game at Merrill, Coach Teske will be coaching our Varsity team and Coach Waldvogel will be coaching our JV1 team. Coach Lemmens will return to head coaching duties starting with Wednesday’s practice. As we move forward, Coaches Lemmens, Teske, Waldvogel, and Cosby will continue to coach the boys’ teams for the remainder of the season. We appreciate and encourage players and parents to connect with coaches, AD Foster, or me whenever you have concerns. If you or your player(s) have any questions, please reach out to AD Foster at West.“

Wausau Pilot & Review is working to confirm additional details about this developing situation.

Shereen Siewert is the editor and publisher of Wausau Pilot & Review. Contact her at editor@wasuaupilotandreview.com. Follow on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/shereensiewert